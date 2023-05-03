May 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Orchestra and The Jazz Bakery Host Musical Weekend

Photo: Clare Calzada

Both Shows Take Place At The Kirk Douglas Theater in Downtown Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Symphony Orchestra returns to the Kirk Douglas Theatre on May 6, 2023, with a program featuring female composers under the direction of Guest Conductor Mercedes Juan Musotto. The program includes Hidden Gems – A Tribute to Women in Classical Music at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but pre-registration is strongly recommended as seating is limited. Go here for more information and here to Eventbrite to reserve seats. 

The program is as follows:

​Mélanie Bonis
Trois Femmes de Légende:
Ophélie op. 165
Salomé op. 100/2
Le Songe de Cléopâtre op. 180

Clarice Assad
Brazilian Fanfare (2005)

María Teresa Prieto
Chichen Itza, Poema Sinfonico (1944)

​Louise Farrenc
Symphony No.3, op.36, G minor (1847)

On the following day, the Jazz Bakery presents the Willie Jones III Quintet with Ralph Moore, Justin Robinson, Mike Gurrola, and Sam Hirsh presenting “Our Man Higgins” at The Kirk Douglas Theater

Photo: Willie Jones Website

The Jazz Bakery tickets are available for purchase here. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert is from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free three-hour covered parking is available at Culver City City Hall with validation.

The website states that the program consists of Drummer Willie Jones III who is best experienced front row, and “full throttle.” His latest release is Fallen Heroes, honoring Jimmy Heath, Larry Willis, Ndugu Chancelor and Roy Hargrove celebrates his personal history with his musical heroes and the impact of each.

When Willie was still living in LA, Billy Higgins told him: “Don’t wait for somebody else to decide when you are ready to be a leader.” Well… Willie is now one of the world’s leading jazz drummers and a brilliant leader.

For one night only Willie Jones III, Higgins’ most noted protégé, will lead “Our Man Higgin”s to honor his mentor. Featuring: Ralph Moore on Tenor Sax, Justin Robinson on Alto Sax, Mike Gurrola on Bass, and Sam Hirsh on Keyboard.

One show – No Intermission. Tickets can be reserved up to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show (Remaining tickets are available at the door at show time.)

