The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t qualify for move in.
VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless
The Culver City Council Meeting On April 24 Will Discuss The Future of the MOVE Project
Group Called Friends of MOVE Culver City Has Engaged Legal Team To Defend Project The Culver City City Council meeting...
Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan
The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....
Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City
Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...
Cumulus District: A New Mixed-Use Community Opens in Los Angeles
New development Contains 1,200 Apartments and a Whole Foods Market Carmel Partners and TCA Architects have announced the completion of...
New Westchester Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Completed
Building Is Located At The Corner of Sepulveda and Manchester Avenue A new mixed-use apartment complex located at the intersection...
Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved
April 23, 2023 Staff Report
Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...
American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance
April 21, 2023 Staff Report
Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...
Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness
The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...
Williams Institute Out of UCLA Report Reveals Disparities Faced by LGBTQ+ People of Color in Higher Education
Williams Institute’s study highlights discrimination, financial challenges, and academic vulnerabilities of LGBTQ+ students with intersecting identities. By Staff Writer The...
Brandoni Pepperoni Pop-Up Serves Up Delicious Pizzas at Bar & Garden
Individual Slices Are Available, You Can Order Ahead Online Pizza lovers in Culver City have another new reason to rejoice....
Citizen Public Market Welcomes New Restaurants to Culver City Scene
Bang Bang Noodles and Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi Join Exciting Food Hall Citizen Public Market, a food hall located in...
Maple Block Chicken to Debut at Smorgasburg LA
Offshoot of Maple Block Meat Company Will Be There Until April Maple Block Chicken has announced that it will be...
Connect with Nature and Unleash Your Creativity through Nature Writing and Storytelling Workshop
Explore the Beauty of Nature and Express Your Inner Voice Through Writing in This 5-Week Course By Staff Writer Nature...
Seeding The City: Celebrating Earth Day with Art, Nature, and Play
Transforming the Urban Landscape with Nature-Inspired Art and Workshops By Staff Writer Helms Bakery District is set to host a...
ArtsUP! LA presents “Romeo Rocks the 80’s” – A Musical Journey Back in Time
The Theatre by the Blind and Rex & Friends bring a unique and inclusive twist to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet....
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless
The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...Read more
POPULAR
VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless
The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...Read more