April 19, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

ArtsUP! LA presents “Romeo Rocks the 80’s” – A Musical Journey Back in Time

Photo: Facebook

The Theatre by the Blind and Rex & Friends bring a unique and inclusive twist to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

By Staff Writer

From April 21 to May 6, 2023, The Blue Door in Culver City will come alive with the sound of the 80s as ArtsUP! LA presents “Romeo Rocks the 80’s”. The production is a unique collaboration between the Theatre by the Blind, the only all-blind theater company in the USA, and Rex & Friends, a group of musicians with different disabilities. The musical is directed by Greg Shane and features musical direction by Laurie Grant.

In this entertaining musical production, two lovers are torn apart as their families fight, culminating in a final blow that leaves everyone reeling. Interweaving hits from the 80s with original rap, “Romeo Rocks the 80s” offers a fresh take on the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers.

Theatre by the Blind has a history of producing groundbreaking performances, and “Romeo Rocks the 80s” promises to be no different. The use of sound and movement, combined with the unique perspectives of the cast, promises to make for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the show are available at the Blue Door or online at ArtsUP! LA’s website. Don’t miss your chance to experience this unique musical journey back in time.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Hepatitis A Concerns Prompt FDA Recall of Frozen Strawberries Sold at Multiple Retailers

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Two Hospitalized, Seven Sickened in Recent Outbreak By Staff Writer On April 13, 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Join CCPD and DEA in Combatting The Drug Overdose Epidemic on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

The Take Back Session Will Be Held on April 22, 2023 By Staff Writer  The Culver City Police Department is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Considers Wage Hike for Workers in Hotel Industry, LAX

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Council Members Price and Yaroslavsky Proposed The Motion By Staff Writer A motion in Los Angeles City Council by Councilmembers...
News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Takes Ownership of Robinson Gardens

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

By Dolroes Quintana The local government is currently in the process of transferring ownership of the Virginia Robinson Gardens from...

Photo: Jonathan Fain
News, Real Estate

Unveiled: 176 New Apartments at 6733 Sepulveda Boulevard in Westchester

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

New Multifamily Complex Is Across the Street From the Playa District Sandstone Properties’ new residential development at 6733 Sepulveda Boulevard...

Rendering: HDR, Inc
News, Real Estate

Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital Modernization Project Gains Momentum with Arrival of Tower Crane

April 16, 2023

Read more
April 16, 2023

Project expected to be completed in 2028 Construction work on the replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital has accelerated...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo in Santa Monica Introduces Weekend Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas for $22

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Pursue Erratic Driver and Recover Loaded Firearm

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Driver arrested for felony evading and possession of loaded firearm after brief chase Culver City Police recently arrested a driver...
News

LA City Council Unanimously Approves Motion to Evaluate Anti-Camping Law

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Lawmakers direct review of section 41.18 of LA Municipal Code By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has directed...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Grocery Workers and Community Members Protest Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Megamerger With Rally at Ralphs in Los Angeles

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Ralle planned 3 pm Thursday at Ralphs located at 3410 W 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA  ​​Grocery store workers from...
News

Food, Music, and Giving Back: Taste of Home Festival Hits Los Angeles on April 29th

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Food festival planned for April 29 in Hollywood The Taste of Home Festival offers a unique experience that goes beyond...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Private Property Dining Released by Los Angeles Planning Department

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Public Input Sought on Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Outdoor Dining in Los Angeles The Los Angeles Planning Department recently...

Photo: Instagram (@laurelhardware).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dean McKillen Opening ‘Laurel Grill’ in Culver City

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Restaurant group behind WeHo’s Laurel Hardware and Ysabel brining Laurel Grill to Culver Steps By Sam Catanzaro Laurel Grill, a...
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA’s Hammer Museum Completes Two-Decade Transformation Project With Opening of Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Museum concludes its extensive renovation and expansion with the unveiling of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center, featuring a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Fair Work Week Ordinance Goes Into Effect for Retail Workers in Los Angeles

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Ordinance in effect as of April 1 The City of Los Angeles has enacted the Fair Work Week Ordinance, aimed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR