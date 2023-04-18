ArtsUP! LA presents “Romeo Rocks the 80’s” – A Musical Journey Back in Time

The Theatre by the Blind and Rex & Friends bring a unique and inclusive twist to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

By Staff Writer

From April 21 to May 6, 2023, The Blue Door in Culver City will come alive with the sound of the 80s as ArtsUP! LA presents “Romeo Rocks the 80’s”. The production is a unique collaboration between the Theatre by the Blind, the only all-blind theater company in the USA, and Rex & Friends, a group of musicians with different disabilities. The musical is directed by Greg Shane and features musical direction by Laurie Grant.

In this entertaining musical production, two lovers are torn apart as their families fight, culminating in a final blow that leaves everyone reeling. Interweaving hits from the 80s with original rap, “Romeo Rocks the 80s” offers a fresh take on the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers.

Theatre by the Blind has a history of producing groundbreaking performances, and “Romeo Rocks the 80s” promises to be no different. The use of sound and movement, combined with the unique perspectives of the cast, promises to make for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the show are available at the Blue Door or online at ArtsUP! LA’s website. Don’t miss your chance to experience this unique musical journey back in time.