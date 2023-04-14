April 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Piccolo in Santa Monica Introduces Weekend Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas for $22

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica

Piccolo in Santa Monica is so excited to finally be able to offer Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., starting April 1, as its sister restaurants in Venice and South Pasadena have been doing for a while. To celebrate the opening, all Piccolo locations will be offering Bottomless Mimosa for $22.

The open patio is the perfect spot to enjoy brunch in an elegant, yet casual setting especially now that spring is finally coming. In addition, Piccolo in Santa Monica has a full bar with a large selection of specialty cocktails.

Chef Antonio Mure is bringing to the table some classics like Bagel and Salmone – of course home cured – and Ricotta Pancakes with mixed Berries Compote and Maple Syrup, but also some additions, drawing from his broad experience spanning from Sicily to the Dolomites: Lamb Burger on a pan brioche bun with tzatziki sauce and grain mustard and Roman-Style Pinza topped with stracciatella di burrata, jamon serrano, and arugula salad. Other menu options include steak and eggs, Quinoa Salad, Avocado toast, and Frittatas. The dinner menu is available as well. So, if you feel like lunch, instead of Brunch, that is an option too.

In the Los Angeles area, Muré has opened several restaurants including Michelin-starred La Botte, located in downtown Santa Monica and Barrique in Venice, and he was the founder and owner of the original Piccolo on 5 Dudley.

Mure said, “Piccolo Santa Monica wants to be a neighborhood restaurant and be able to serve its community. We are excited to hear back from our patrons on the brunch menu offering and brunch hours of operations. Ultimately, we want people to walk a few blocks and come enjoy brunch or dinner and feel at home.”

Dining, Food & Drink, News
