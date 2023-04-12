April 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA’s Hammer Museum Completes Two-Decade Transformation Project With Opening of Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center

Museum concludes its extensive renovation and expansion with the unveiling of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center, featuring a new main entrance, additional gallery space, and a weekend of opening celebrations

By Sam Catanzaro

The UCLA Hammer Museum has completed its two-decade-long renovation project with the opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center, marked by a weekend of celebrations. The project included the expansion, renovation, and transformation of the building and program of the museum. The newly renovated facilities feature existing galleries, public event spaces, restaurant, offices, and other back-of-house spaces, as well as the addition of a new gallery and study center for works on paper, a 900-square-foot sculpture terrace, and a 5,600-square-foot gallery for artist projects. The final stage of the project in 2023 will see the creation of a prominent street-level main entrance for the museum with galleries stretching the length of the entire city block, featuring a cylindrical column supporting a porch that will serve as a sheltered gathering place.

Architect Michael Maltzan, who worked on the project, praised the museum’s vision and determination, stating that the museum’s transformation began with a period of institutional and architectural change focused on expanding the museum’s program and creating indoor-outdoor space. The Hammer Contemporary Collection will be the first exhibition displayed in the transformed building. The exhibition, Together in Time: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection, features over 70 artworks in a range of media, and looks at contemporary art through the lens of Los Angeles. It includes works by over 30 artists, such as John Baldessari, Mark Bradford, Robert Gober, and Mike Kelley. Complementing the exhibition are Full Burn: Video from the Hammer Contemporary Collection and a series of programs and events.

The museum’s journey to transform itself began with the creation of the Billy Wilder Theater in 2006 and the transformation of the central courtyard into a lively gathering place in 2012. The museum received a 99-year lease from UCLA in 2015 for 40,000 square feet in the former Oxy Tower, which allowed for the complete renovation of the Hammer’s existing galleries and the creation of the Bay-Nimoy Studio in 2018. The Annenberg Family Terrace, a reimagined entrance on the museum’s Lindbrook Drive side, and a renovated restaurant followed in 2019. In 2021, the museum expanded and renovated its back-of-house administration, while in 2022, it added a new works on paper gallery and study center, as well as the renovated Hammer Store.

Maltzan praised the museum’s clear vision and persistence throughout the project. He stated, “This was truly a case of building the airplane while you were flying it. I can’t think of any other client that would have had the daring and imagination to carry it off.”

The newly transformed building features highly transparent glass running along the first floor, which provides views into the spacious new lobby. Ramps, stairs, and a passenger elevator organized around an elliptical information desk will lead visitors to the exhibition galleries. At the corner of Glendon and Wilshire, a sculpture terrace has been added, activating the southeast exterior of the museum. The Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center will be the new prominent, street-level main entrance for the museum, featuring a cylindrical column supporting a porch that will serve as a sheltered gathering place.

The Hammer Contemporary Collection, a key development at the Hammer since 2005, has since grown to comprise over 4,000 artworks. The collection began as a natural continuation of the Hammer’s presentation of contemporary art and has grown to include works by Los Angeles-based and international artists. Together in Time: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection will be on view at the museum until June 19th, 2023.

Admission to all exhibitions and programs at the Hammer Museum is free. Hours: Tuesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Boulevard at Westwood, Los Angeles. Onsite parking is $8 for the first 3 hours (maximum $22), or $8 flat rate after 6 p.m. Valet parking is available at the Lindbrook Drive entrance for $10. Visit hammer.ucla.edu for details or call 310-443-7000.

in News, Upbeat Beat
