April 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Chamber to Host City Manager John Nachbar for Second City Leadership Forum via Zoom

Virtual event set for Thursday, April 13th at 4 pm.

The Culver City Chamber is excited to welcome City Manager John Nachbar for the second installment of the City Leadership Forum (“CLF”) on Thursday, April 13th at 4 pm. This virtual event will be held via Zoom, providing an opportunity for the business community to gain insights into the important issues that city leaders are facing.

The City Leadership Forum was created as a means for members of the Culver City Chamber to hear directly from elected officials, city directors, and city staff about the myriad of opportunities and challenges that city leaders are dealing with. It also provides a collegial forum for city leaders to hear from members of the business community in a more interactive manner.

Jesse Nuñez, Culver City President & CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming installment, stating, “I’m so happy to have John join us for this installment. He’s been a great partner in my short time with the Chamber.” Mr. Nuñez emphasized the importance of the City Leadership Forum in facilitating open dialogue between city leaders and the business community.

John Nachbar, City Manager of Culver City, is looking forward to engaging in the dialogue at the City Leadership Forum, stating, “It is an invaluable opportunity for me to gain a better understanding of how the City can be of assistance to our business community.” His participation in the event highlights the commitment of Culver City’s leadership to actively engage with the local business community.

Members of the public are encouraged to reserve a spot today to be part of this important dialogue with city leaders. Registration can be done at http://bit.ly/41ccgjS.

in News
Related Posts
Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. Photo: Facebook (@MiguelSantiagoAD54).
News

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago Steps Forward to Challenge Councilman Kevin de León in Election

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Election in Los Angeles’ 14th District heats Up as Santiago challenges de León after racist recording scandal Assemblyman Miguel Santiago,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

LAFD Makes Quick Work of Fire in Culver-Adjacent Home

April 10, 2023

Read more
April 10, 2023

Sunday morning fire on Holt Avenue put out in under 30 minutes  Firefighters made quick work putting out a heavy...

Photo: Citizen App
News

86-Year-Old Man Dead Following Fire in Westchester ADU

April 10, 2023

Read more
April 10, 2023

Sunday morning fire claims life of male resident on Alverstone Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A fire in a Westchester accessory...

Photo: Douglas Elliman.
News, Real Estate

YouTuber Cody Ko Lists Venice Architectural Compound for $4.3M

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

4-bed, 4-bath private estate in Silver Triangle is now listed boasting deluxe master retreat, outdoor patios, and lush grounds By...

Photo: Anthony Barcelo
News, Real Estate

Historic Summitridge Estate in Beverly Hills Fetches $47.5 Million in Recent Sale

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

The 21,000 square feet mansion, completed in 2020 by real estate developer Troy Adams, offers lavish amenities and rich history....
News, Real Estate

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station 5 May Be Redeveloped Into Affordable Housing

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station...

Rendering: Halco Management.
News, Real Estate

Halco Management’s Six-Story Building with Affordable Housing Underway in West Los Angeles

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Transit Oriented Communities incentives enable larger structure for 10642 Santa Monica project A new multifamily housing development is underway just...
News

Homicide Investigation in Culver City Leads to Multiple Arrests

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Culver City Police make progress in identifying suspects in fatal shooting; charges filed On March 30, Culver City Police officers...
News

Proposal to Address Jail Overcrowding in Los Angeles County Delayed Amidst Opposition

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Frank Sinatra’s Favorite Italian Restaurant, La Dolce Vita, Reopens in Beverly Hills

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Beverly Hills bar and red-sauce joint counts multiple U.S. presidents and celebrities as former patrons By Dolores Quintana The traditional...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Joint Opens in Marina Del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA to Showcase New Restaurants and Classic Favorite

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Police in Beverly Hills Catch Suspect Linked to Multiple Grease Thefts

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
Education, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Ibrahim Golfing Family Featured in New NBC Film

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Ibrahim siblings’ success on the golf course captured in short film feature “Home Course Advantage” Rashid Ibrahim’s journey to the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR