Culver City Chamber to Host City Manager John Nachbar for Second City Leadership Forum via Zoom

Virtual event set for Thursday, April 13th at 4 pm.

The Culver City Chamber is excited to welcome City Manager John Nachbar for the second installment of the City Leadership Forum (“CLF”) on Thursday, April 13th at 4 pm. This virtual event will be held via Zoom, providing an opportunity for the business community to gain insights into the important issues that city leaders are facing.

The City Leadership Forum was created as a means for members of the Culver City Chamber to hear directly from elected officials, city directors, and city staff about the myriad of opportunities and challenges that city leaders are dealing with. It also provides a collegial forum for city leaders to hear from members of the business community in a more interactive manner.

Jesse Nuñez, Culver City President & CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming installment, stating, “I’m so happy to have John join us for this installment. He’s been a great partner in my short time with the Chamber.” Mr. Nuñez emphasized the importance of the City Leadership Forum in facilitating open dialogue between city leaders and the business community.

John Nachbar, City Manager of Culver City, is looking forward to engaging in the dialogue at the City Leadership Forum, stating, “It is an invaluable opportunity for me to gain a better understanding of how the City can be of assistance to our business community.” His participation in the event highlights the commitment of Culver City’s leadership to actively engage with the local business community.

Members of the public are encouraged to reserve a spot today to be part of this important dialogue with city leaders. Registration can be done at http://bit.ly/41ccgjS.