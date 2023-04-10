86-Year-Old Man Dead Following Fire in Westchester ADU

Sunday morning fire claims life of male resident on Alverstone Avenue

By Sam Catanzaro

A fire in a Westchester accessory dwelling unit killed an 86-year-old occupant, the LAFD says.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 8:20 a.m. at 8038 Alverstone Avenue in Westchester.

Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from a garage to the rear of a single-family dwelling with a small, attached occupancy. 18 firefighters extinguished the fire in 30 minutes, containing the blaze to the garage.

According to the LAFD, After an extensive search in the structure with excessive storage conditions, firefighters located the deceased remains of an adult male.

“An adult male was believed to be in the unit and was unaccounted for upon fire extinguishment. Due to the amount of storage, it took a significant amount of overhaul to permit a search of the occupancy,” the LAFD said.

LAFD Arson responded (per protocol) for the investigation.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim is 86-year-old Norman Navrude.