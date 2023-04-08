April 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

YouTuber Cody Ko Lists Venice Architectural Compound for $4.3M

Photo: Douglas Elliman.

4-bed, 4-bath private estate in Silver Triangle is now listed boasting deluxe master retreat, outdoor patios, and lush grounds

By Dolores Quintana

Youtuber and podcaster Cody Ko has placed his Venice home on the market and listed the home for sale at $4.3 million as reported by The Dirt.com. Ko recently married his fiancee Kelsey Kreppel and since they have a new home in Malibu together, he is unloading his Venice pad. Ko has only owned the Venice estate for three years and purchased the property for $3.8 million. He has listed the home, which was built in 2005, for $4.3 million. 

Like most homes in Venice, this house is small but mighty. Privacy is assured by large bamboo hedges and gates that surround the property. The main house has four bedrooms and four baths with 3,900 square feet of living space split between three stories and comes with an open space floor plan that integrates the inner space of the home with the outdoor areas. 

On the first floor, there is a great room constructed of concrete that can be used as a family room space. It comes with a linear fireplace enhanced by decorative wall accents and glass doors that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. The kitchen has custom cabinets, an eat-in island, high-end appliances and a subway tile backsplash. 

There are two bedrooms on the second floor which both share the nearby bathroom. But the master bedroom is alone on the third level and takes up the entire floor. It has its covered balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet, spa-style bathroom with the usual dual vanities, and an oval soaking tub with a skylight and a shower encased in glass. 

There is a two-car garage that is detached from the main house and a studio space or guest apartment on the second floor. The guest quarters have a kitchenette, bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside, there is a lush lawn with patios suitable for al fresco dining and just hanging out. The backyard has a water feature, herb garden and shower just in case you need to bathe outdoors. Douglas Elliman is handling the property and Lauren Duffy and Rick Tyberg are the listing agents.

in News, Real Estate
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
