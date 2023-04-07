April 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Proposal to Address Jail Overcrowding in Los Angeles County Delayed Amidst Opposition

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails

By Sam Catanzaro

A proposal to declare a humanitarian crisis in Los Angeles County’s overcrowded jails and begin efforts to reduce the inmate population was pulled from Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda after facing backlash from law enforcement organizations and some board members. 

The motion, introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath, aimed to “depopulate and decarcerate” the jails and implement measures such as the use of electronic monitoring as an alternative to incarceration, advocating for a zero-bail system for pre-trial population, requesting the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to take sentenced individuals to prison and advocating for legislative changes for compassionate release of medically fragile inmates.

However, the motion faced opposition from law enforcement groups, including the Los Angeles County Association of Deputy District Attorneys and the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association, who criticized it as “dangerous and reckless” and expressed concerns about community safety and quality of life. Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger also announced their plans to oppose the motion.

As a result, Supervisor Solis withdrew the motion from the agenda and stated that she would continue to gather input from stakeholders to strike a balance between justice advocates and public safety representatives. She also mentioned the need to comply with federal obligations, including consent decrees and settlement agreements, which could potentially result in a receivership from the State.

Opponents of the motion argued that it lacked input from stakeholders and raised concerns about releasing inmates without proper community protections in place. They also highlighted the potential rise in crime and reduced quality of life that similar efforts to reduce inmate populations in state prisons have allegedly led to in the past.

The motion was part of the Board of Supervisors’ ongoing efforts to implement a “care first, jails last” agenda, which includes the contentious issue of closing the Men’s Central Jail without constructing a replacement facility. The motion will likely undergo further revisions and discussions before being reconsidered by the Board of Supervisors.

in News
Related Posts
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Frank Sinatra’s Favorite Italian Restaurant, La Dolce Vita, Reopens in Beverly Hills

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Beverly Hills bar and red-sauce joint counts multiple U.S. presidents and celebrities as former patrons By Dolores Quintana The traditional...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Joint Opens in Marina Del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA to Showcase New Restaurants and Classic Favorite

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Police in Beverly Hills Catch Suspect Linked to Multiple Grease Thefts

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
Education, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Ibrahim Golfing Family Featured in New NBC Film

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Ibrahim siblings’ success on the golf course captured in short film feature “Home Course Advantage” Rashid Ibrahim’s journey to the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location in Playa Vista to Celebrate 44th Year

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19 Venice Family...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Increasing Park Acreage Could Add Over 150,000 Years to Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Former ﻿Board Member Julie Lugo Cerra

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The CCUSD Family is mourning the loss of former CCUSD Board of...
News

Los Angeles’ Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Comes to an End After Distributing $38.4 Million

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Make Quick Work Putting out Mar Vista Apartment Fire

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

Photo: Hines
News, Real Estate

Hines Begins Leasing at The Residences at West Edge in West Los Angeles

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

Global real estate investment firm Hines launches luxury living, retail and office space in West Los Angeles with The Residences...
News, Real Estate

Former Howard Hughes Center Sells for $80 million

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

TTM Real Estate Capital buys HHLA for $80 million By Dolores Quintana HHLA, formerly known as The Promenade at Howard...
News, Real Estate

Del Amo Completes Adaptive Reuse of Culver City Office

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The three-story, 25,000-square-foot Redcar Ltd. property is located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood Southern California-based construction company, Del Amo Construction,...

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR