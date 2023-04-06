All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Joint Opens in Marina Del Rey

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands

Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported by Toddrickallen.com. There is now a new location of Santa Monica’s Non Stop Sushi & Sake Bar at 4025 Del Rey Ave. The restaurant is, of course, more than just sushi and also serves salads, teriyaki entrees, ramen, udon and yakisoba noodle dishes, bento boxes, donburi and a whole lot of sushi, sashimi, sushi nigiri and vegetable rolls.,

They are open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can order any items for takeout via the website or by phone and the restaurant does not deliver.