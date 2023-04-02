Hines Begins Leasing at The Residences at West Edge in West Los Angeles

Global real estate investment firm Hines launches luxury living, retail and office space in West Los Angeles with The Residences at West Edge

Real estate investment and management firm Hines, along with Affinius Capital and Philena Properties, has announced the start of leasing at The Residences at West Edge. Located in the heart of West Los Angeles, the mixed-use development offers luxury living, dynamic office and retail spaces, and a resort-style experience. The residences, managed by Willowick Residential, are set to welcome their first tenants in May.

The development comprises 600 residences ranging from studios to three bedrooms, with 15 percent of the units dedicated to workforce housing. The homes come equipped with modern technology, panoramic views of Los Angeles, and elegant finishes. The kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances, LG InstaView refrigerators, custom flooring, and quartz countertops with glass tile backsplash, while the bathrooms include natural stone surfaces and wood vanities. Select homes also feature balconies or terraces.

Varun Akula, managing director at Hines, said, “West Edge will become the heart of West LA and create a revived community where people will come to live, gather, work, and play. Our future residents will experience a bespoke lifestyle at this world-class, transit-oriented development that is connected to all of Los Angeles.”

The Residences at West Edge offer a range of amenities, including a resort-style pool, private dining terrace, movie screening area, fitness center, yoga deck, library, resident-only coworking space, lounge and billiards room, and a dog run with a pet spa. The development also provides an all-in-one branded resident app, Elevated Living, that delivers an unparalleled, full-service lifestyle through a unified “system” of technology, service providers, and resident engagement.

Residents will have convenient access to 80,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, including a vibrant one-half-acre open-air plaza, anchored by a 36,000-square-foot Gelson’s Market. The development will also host curated events and activations, as well as a selection of restaurants, cafes, boutique retailers, and wellness destinations. In addition, Riot Games and Hines will occupy the entire office space at West Edge.

The development offers immediate access to the Expo/Bundy light rail station, connecting to downtown Los Angeles, Culver City, and Santa Monica, as well as easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways.