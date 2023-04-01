Del Amo Completes Adaptive Reuse of Culver City Office

The three-story, 25,000-square-foot Redcar Ltd. property is located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood

Southern California-based construction company, Del Amo Construction, has recently finished the adaptive reuse transformation of 3516 Schaefer St. in Culver City.

The property, formerly a single-story building, has been completely reimagined as a three-story, 25,000-square-foot creative office space designed by Redcar Ltd. The building, located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood, sits in an area that has become a hub for technology and media due to its proximity to transit, local dining, and shopping.

The adaptive reuse project, which included the removal of the original single-story building and incorporation of a crane-rail structure, has been recognized with an award from the Los Angeles Business Journal. The building’s features include 18-foot-high floors, open work areas, private patios, outdoor decks on all floors, a sloping roofline, and an exterior of metal, glass, concrete, and wood. Additionally, the property offers several sustainable features, including roof solar panels, programmable Lutron lighting, EV charging stations, and a stormwater capturing drywell system.