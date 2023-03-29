March 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nigerian Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo Brings Ilé Bistro to Culver City

Photo: Instagram (@ilebistro).

Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo brings his popular underground Nigerian pop-up to Citizen Public Market in Culver City with a new casual restaurant concept, Ilé Bistro

By Dolores Quintana

ILÉ Bistro, the elevated casual Nigerian restaurant has opened at Citizen Public Market in Culver City. The restaurant is an offshoot of Chef Tolu Eros’ immersive fine dining tasting room, ILÉ LA. It is Chef Eros’ first brick-and-mortar space which will serve Nigerian dishes from his childhood and is a celebration of West African cuisine and culture with a California influence.

Chef Eros said, via an emailed statement, “For as long as I can remember, it’s been a dream of mine to share a piece of my culture with a global audience through food. Opening ILÉ Bistro at Citizen Public Market is a dream come true. At my new location, we shine a spotlight on the delicious and aromatic flavors I grew up with in Nigeria from our signature Jollof Rice and Suya to our Pepper Soup.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Angelenos and visitors from afar for a taste of West African cuisine and culture.”

The Bistro has two main menus: the Rice Bowl Menu which includes a choice of a base, either curried rice or Jollof rice, a protein, like grilled steak, roasted chicken, oyster mushrooms, charred cauliflower, or blackened snapper, a topping like traditional slaw, roasted carrots or green beans, black-eyed peas, fried plantains, or a fried egg, and sauces like zobo vinaigrette, suya chili oil or Nigerian salad cream. The second is the Soup Bowl menu which has your choice of soup, a mild or spicy pepper soup with aromatic broth, a selection of protein that is identical to the Rice Bowl menu and toppings like Mei noodles, simmered yam, bean sprouts, crispy onions, basil, baby corn or a soft boiled egg. 

Rick Moses, co-owner of Citizen Public Market enthused, “We could not be more excited to welcome ILÉ Bistro to the Citizen Public Market family. Chef Eros’ incredible talent and celebration of flavor give diners a new reason to visit and try something new.” 

Jeff Appel, co-owner of Citizen Public Market said, “The next chapter of dining is now, and Chef Eros is leading the way. We are thrilled to have ILÉ Bistro join our vibrant culinary community.”

If you would like to know more about the cuisine, Chef Eros explained more about what some of the dishes are saying, “A staple in many West African countries, Jollof, which he dubs, “Unity Rice,” combines three distinct styles found in Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. Stewed in a flavorful Mother Sauce (a combination of tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and habanero.) The chef blends three distinct styles to create a delicious and uniquely complex dish that has smokiness from spices, sweetness from plantains, and both crispy and fluffy textures from the Basmati rice. 

Pepper Soup is a Nigerian comfort dish and cultural mainstay traditionally passed from generation to generation. Inspired by his grandmother, Chef’s version of Pepper Soup features an aromatic and complex broth beaming with West African ingredients that deliver a punch of f flavor unlike any other. Sourced from Nigeria, featured spices and herbs include calabash, nutmeg, alligator peppers, and Uziza seeds.

The desserts are milky and powerfully sweet Palm Wine popsicles, created from the sap of palm trees, Lemongrass Cake and Puff Puff, a popular West African fried dough. 

Ingredients will be sourced from Africa, specifically the Umilo and Gbafilo areas of Nigeria, Chef Eros’ home country for the authenticity of the dishes and flavors. The restaurant’s operating hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 

Pepper Soup is a Nigerian comfort dish and cultural mainstay traditionally passed from generation to generation. Inspired by his grandmother, Chef’s version of Pepper Soup features an aromatic and complex broth beaming with West African ingredients that deliver a punch of f flavor unlike any other. Sourced from Nigeria, featured spices and herbs include calabash, nutmeg, alligator peppers, and Uziza seeds.

The desserts are milky and powerfully sweet Palm Wine popsicles, created from the sap of palm trees, Lemongrass Cake and Puff Puff, a popular West African fried dough.

Ingredients will be sourced from Africa, specifically the Umilo and Gbafilo areas of Nigeria, Chef Eros’ home country for the authenticity of the dishes and flavors. The restaurant’s operating hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Support Outdoor Dining Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes NOTE THE BRACKET AT THE BOTTOM OF...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery Closes Culver City Location After 10 Years

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Rising costs and government restrictions prompt shift to pickup and to-go model By Dolores Quintana Sage Plant-Based Bistro & Brewery...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Get Hands-On Medical Training at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

CCHS Robotics Team Wins LA Regional, ﻿Seeks Funds on Way to World Championship

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Team will be headed to an international championship tournament in Houston where their 125-pound inventions will compete for robotics glory...
News, Upbeat Beat

Elaine Gerety Warner Appointed as Culver City’s New Economic Development Director

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Warner to lead economic recovery and business development efforts for Culver City The City of Culver City has recently announced...
News

Culver City Council Votes to Reopen Main Street on Weekends

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Council members split over concerns for local businesses and environmental impact During a recent City Council meeting on March 13th,...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Westside Food Bank Struggles to Meet Increased Demand as CalFresh Benefits Expire

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

Valuations for Office Buildings in L.A. Drop 39%

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

California Court Upholds Ride-Share Companies’ Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6M From Investors, Including Residents of Playa Del Rey Senior Living Center

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR