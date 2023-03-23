March 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Council has taken steps to address the issue of recreational vehicle (RV) homelessness in the city. Two motions were unanimously approved on Wednesday intended to reduce RV homelessness throughout the city. 

The first motion was presented by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, which directed various city departments to develop a comprehensive city-wide rehousing strategy for people experiencing RV homelessness. 

“One thing I really appreciate about this report is that it gives a big number, $141 million, that we need in order to build out some of these broader solutions like buy-back programs for decrepit RVs, storage programs for RVs that people want to store, setting up safe parking that actually accommodates our RVs, which would include 24-hour parking and potentially having the ability for people to plug in and connect to sewage,” Raman said.

“My district, like most Angelenos, (is) simply fed up with the status quo,” said CD 11 Councilwoman Traci Park. “In my district that includes environmental degradation like what is occurring at our environmentally sensitive habitat at Ballona Wetlands.”

“RVs’ garbage and debris on our sidewalks are chocking our roadways and creating dangerous conditions for motorists and pedestrians,” Park added.

The motion instructed staff to identify and secure appropriate interim shelter and housing for people living in RVs, create incentives for voluntary relinquishment of RVs used as dwellings, expand safe parking programs, and allocate necessary budgetary and staffing resources.

Councilwoman Raman noted that the city’s response to vehicular homelessness, particularly RVs, has been reactive and not focused on resolving the issue. The report presented by Raman includes a budget estimate of $141 million, which would be needed to build out broader solutions, such as buy-back programs for decrepit RVs, storage programs for RVs that people want to store, setting up safe parking that accommodates RVs, including 24-hour parking, and potentially having the ability for people to plug in and connect to sewage.

Brian Buchner, the city homelessness coordinator with the Office of the CEO, said that the city’s safe parking sites are not 24 hours, and the city is considering temporary and short-term RV storage. Councilwoman Traci Park hopes that outreach can help achieve the ultimate goal of moving people into permanent housing. Park added that RVs’ garbage and debris on sidewalks are choking roadways and creating dangerous conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

The second motion, presented by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, seeks to expand the Council District 7 RV pilot program citywide. The program was developed in collaboration with West Valley Homes YES, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and LA Family Housing. It helped remove 34 RVs from the district and housed 44 individuals, with more than 70 people enrolled in the program and 26 people waiting to be enrolled.

Councilwoman Rodriguez stated that the city council adopted a process that will streamline efforts to create a more cost-effective and expedited approach to addressing the homelessness crisis on Los Angeles’ streets. The council will receive updates on the feasibility of expanding the District 7 RV pilot program citywide and a city-wide rehousing strategy for people experiencing RV homelessness.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6M From Investors, Including Residents of Playa Del Rey Senior Living Center

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Photo: Facebook (@hinanocafevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner  By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Municipalities Are Imposing New Fees and Regulations on Outdoor Dining. Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on This Issue

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Grilled heritage pork chop, fennel pollen, fermented chilies, olive, fennel and blood orange salad⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Veteran Restaurateurs Open Superfine Playa, A California-Italy Osteria by the Beach in Playa Vista

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s AB 1217 Could Help Local Restaurants Avoid Costly Permitting Fees

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Expands Ban On Single-Use Plastics

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Regulations require reusable food service ware for dine-in facilities and ban non-compostable food ware for takeout and delivery Effective January...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Student Finishes Second ﻿in Statewide Songwriting Contest

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest.  Culver City Middle School...
News, Upbeat Beat

LA Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students Amid Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

Senior Living Facility and Managers Charged in Connection to 14 COVID-Related Deaths in Los Angeles

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or...

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Families Brace for 3-Day Strike

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Found Murdered

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
News

Man Rescued After Falling Into Well at Hyperion Water Plant

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday  LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Helio Seeks Approval for New Multifamily Development in Palms

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...

Renderings: Fox Corp.
News, Real Estate

Fox Studio Lot Set for Major $1.5 Billion Upgrade That Will Change the Westside’s Skyline

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Construction could begin in a few years, following the entitlement process. By Sam Catanzaro Fox Studio Lot, one of Hollywood’s...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Pension Fund of Los Angeles Water and Power Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR