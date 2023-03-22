Culver City Expands Ban On Single-Use Plastics

Regulations require reusable food service ware for dine-in facilities and ban non-compostable food ware for takeout and delivery

Effective January 1, 2023, Culver City has implemented a new phase of waste reduction regulations aimed at reducing the environmental impact of certain single-use plastics. The latest phase requires all food and beverages served for consumption on the premises of applicable dine-in facilities to only be served on or in food service ware that is reusable.

Examples of food service ware include cups, trays, bowls, clamshells, utensils, straws, and lids. This new phase is in addition to the second phase of waste reduction regulations and the original polystyrene ban, which are still in effect.

Under the second phase, the use of non-compostable food service ware for takeout and delivery is prohibited. The original polystyrene ban prohibits the sale of solid and foam polystyrene food ware, including coolers that are not encased in another material. Furthermore, food establishments are required to ask their customers whether they want cutlery included with their takeout orders.

By mandating the use of reusable food ware, non-plastic, and compostable food ware, Culver City hopes to further reduce the environmental impact of certain single-use plastics. For more information and to learn about polystyrene alternatives, visit Culver City’s Webpage on Single Use Plastics.