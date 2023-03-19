Helio Seeks Approval for New Multifamily Development in Palms

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734 S. Overland Avenue in Palms.

An entity affiliated with the company filed the application with the Planning Department seeking approvals for the proposed project, which would require the demolition of a single-story commercial building.

The project includes the construction of 50 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, with 671 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and semi-subterranean parking for 27 vehicles. Helio has been granted Transit Oriented Communities incentives, which allows the company to construct a larger structure than permitted by the property’s base zoning. In return, Helio will be required to set aside 5 new apartments as extremely low-income affordable housing.

Reed Architectural Group, which has worked on other Helio projects in the Palms area, is designing the building at 3734 Overland. The proposed plans showcase a contemporary podium-type building, complete with a rooftop amenity deck.

The application is currently under review by the Planning Department, with no further updates available at this time.