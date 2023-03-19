March 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Helio Seeks Approval for New Multifamily Development in Palms

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734 S. Overland Avenue in Palms. 

An entity affiliated with the company filed the application with the Planning Department seeking approvals for the proposed project, which would require the demolition of a single-story commercial building.

The project includes the construction of 50 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, with 671 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and semi-subterranean parking for 27 vehicles. Helio has been granted Transit Oriented Communities incentives, which allows the company to construct a larger structure than permitted by the property’s base zoning. In return, Helio will be required to set aside 5 new apartments as extremely low-income affordable housing.

Reed Architectural Group, which has worked on other Helio projects in the Palms area, is designing the building at 3734 Overland. The proposed plans showcase a contemporary podium-type building, complete with a rooftop amenity deck.

The application is currently under review by the Planning Department, with no further updates available at this time.

Related Posts
Renderings: Fox Corp.
News, Real Estate

Fox Studio Lot Set for Major $1.5 Billion Upgrade That Will Change the Westside’s Skyline

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Construction could begin in a few years, following the entitlement process. By Sam Catanzaro Fox Studio Lot, one of Hollywood’s...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Pension Fund of Los Angeles Water and Power Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
News

Reward up to $50,000 for Info on Fatal Venice Boulevard Collision

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

LAPD investigates February 26 incident  According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 26, 2023, around 1:17 a.m.,...
News

Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this...
News

City Council Calls for Analysis on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Opening in Culver City as Part 10-Store Expansion

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

14,000 square foot space planned for trendy grocery store at 9300 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The good news for...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pie Shop and Cocina Coming to Boardwalk MDR

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Committee Approves Motion to Study Fee for Sidewalk Vending Permit

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MadLab Coffee Set to Expand This Spring With Three New Outposts in Historic Pico Corridor, South Culver, and Westfield Topanga

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

MadLab Coffee is set to expand this spring with the opening of three new outposts in the historic Pico Corridor,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Baristas at Two La Colombe Locations Vote to Unionize for Better Wages, Improved Working Conditions

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Two other locations in Beverly Hills and Frogtown remain uninvolved in this unionizing effort Baristas at two La Colombe locations...
News

City of Los Angeles Holding Department-Wide Career Fair in Baldwin Hills

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

This Thursday at The Michelle & Barack Obama Sports Complex ​​The City of Los Angeles is inviting individuals to join...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Celebrates International Women’s Day With New Short Film ‘Reflections,’ Written and Directed by Young Women

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Award-winning student short film “Reflections” released online in honor of International Women’s Day ​​When school shut down in the spring...

Photo: thevenicefest.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Explore Westside Culture and Support a Great Cause at the Upcoming Venice Love Fest in Mar Vista

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista Get ready to...

Photo: Facebook (@CandMCafe).
News

C&M Cafe in Palms Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...
News

EBT Fraud Contributes to Spike in Los Angeles Identity Theft Reports

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...

