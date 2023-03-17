Reward up to $50,000 for Info on Fatal Venice Boulevard Collision

LAPD investigates February 26 incident

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 26, 2023, around 1:17 a.m., a compact SUV, possibly blue in color, was traveling westbound on Venice Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian lying on the roadway outside a marked crosswalk at Robertson Boulevard. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and did not stop to render aid and/or ID themselves.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact West Traffic Division, Detectives at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can also be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).