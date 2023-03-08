Culver City High School Robotics Team Raises Over $1,600 at Community Event Ahead of Regional Competition

Los Angeles Regional Robotics Competition set for March 16-19.

The Culver City High School (CCHS) Robotics Team is set to compete in the Los Angeles Regional Robotics Competition from March 16-19.

Ahead of the competition, Culver City Unified School District’s Board (CCUSD) President Paula Amezola and Board members Triston Ezidore and Stephanie Loredo recently attended a sponsor and community event hosted by the CCHS Robotics Team – 702 Bagel Bytes. During the event, the team shared their passion for STEM careers and highlighted the valuable skills they are developing such as leadership, team-building, and life skills. The team also emphasized how they give back to their community while bringing value to their partners.

The club’s sponsors and supporters were recognized during the event which included CCEF, Culver City Rotary Club, NASA/JPL, Raytheon, Cosmo Tech Company (Japan), CMTC, Mink Radiology, Pinnacle Industrial Supply, McComb Orthodontics, Culver City High School Booster Club.

The event was well-attended with more than 70 people showing up to see the robot in action. The club raffled off gift vouchers which helped them raise more than $1,600. This week’s goals include more drive practice sessions, creating autonomous code for their project and preparing for final competition preparations.