March 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

City of Culver City Appoints Diana Chang as New Chief Transportation Officer

Diana Chang, Chief Transportation Officer, City of Culver City. Photo: Official.

Chang takes on role following former Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz’s retirement

The City of Culver City has announced Diana Chang as its new Chief Transportation Officer. Diana, who has been with the Transportation Department since 2005, most recently served as the department’s Transportation and Mobility Planning Manager, leading the city’s transportation and mobility planning and management efforts.

In her new role, she will be reporting to City Manager John Nachbar and managing a budget of over $66 million while overseeing four divisions in transportation.

Chang is well-versed in innovative mobility solutions, strategic mobility planning and collaboration, mobility management, and transportation capital improvement projects. Her past accomplishments include spearheading initiatives such as the MOVE Culver City Project, the Metro E-Line (Expo) Light Rail station in Culver City, and the Culver CityBus Comprehensive Service Analysis.

As Chief Transportation Officer, Chang will oversee operations and implementation of citywide mobility services and initiatives that aim to reimagine mobility, connect the community, and enhance the quality of life for residents. She takes on this position following former Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz’s retirement.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

LA City Council Motion Calls for LADWP to Report on Staffing and Operations to Mitigate Future Loss of Service

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...
News

Suspect Indicted on Four Counts Related to Shooting of Jewish Men Outside Pico-Robertson Synagogues

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

28-year-old Jaime Tran faces up to life in prison following recent indictment By Sam Catanzaro A federal grand jury Friday...

Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street Construction on a mixed-use...

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.
News, Real Estate

Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard...
News, Real Estate

The Plight of Downtown LA’s Office Towers: Are Westside CEOs Partly to Blame?

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposed Fair Chance Ordinance in LA County Would Prohibit Employers From Asking About Criminal History in Hiring Process

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

Join the LAPD West Bureau’s 10-Week Citizen’s Academy Program

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

LA Firefighters and Paramedics’ Quick Response Saves Mar Vista Man’s Life, Reunited at Fire Station 62

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street. On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices Threaten Closure for Some SoCal Restaurants

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Members Donate to Provide Housing for Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin...

A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Nonprofit Initiates Winter Program to Foster Intergenerational Relationships

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR