City of Culver City Appoints Diana Chang as New Chief Transportation Officer

The City of Culver City has announced Diana Chang as its new Chief Transportation Officer. Diana, who has been with the Transportation Department since 2005, most recently served as the department’s Transportation and Mobility Planning Manager, leading the city’s transportation and mobility planning and management efforts.

In her new role, she will be reporting to City Manager John Nachbar and managing a budget of over $66 million while overseeing four divisions in transportation.

Chang is well-versed in innovative mobility solutions, strategic mobility planning and collaboration, mobility management, and transportation capital improvement projects. Her past accomplishments include spearheading initiatives such as the MOVE Culver City Project, the Metro E-Line (Expo) Light Rail station in Culver City, and the Culver CityBus Comprehensive Service Analysis.

As Chief Transportation Officer, Chang will oversee operations and implementation of citywide mobility services and initiatives that aim to reimagine mobility, connect the community, and enhance the quality of life for residents. She takes on this position following former Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz’s retirement.