March 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Plight of Downtown LA’s Office Towers: Are Westside CEOs Partly to Blame?

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and $319 million in loans for 777 S. Figueroa St.

A wave of defaults on office towers has hit downtown Los Angeles as demand for office space continues to decline. Brookfield Corp., a major office owner in the area, defaulted on $784 million worth of loans on two towers, according to an SEC filing on February 10th. And while these defaults are occurring far from the Westside, the fact that many corporate executives live in areas like Palisades and Santa Monica could be contributing to the decline of downtown in a work environment changed by a pandemic.   

Brookfield failed to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and $319 million in loans for 777 S. Figueroa St. The loan on the 52-story Gas Company Tower was comprised of a $350 million mortgage loan, a $65 million mezzanine loan and a $50 million junior mezzanine loan. The 52-story tower at 777 S. Figueroa St. was made up of a $269 million mortgage and a $50 million mezzanine loan.

This is not an isolated incident as other buildings have also faced foreclosure due to missed payments. In January, Oaktree foreclosed on Coretrust Capital Partners’ 48-story tower at 444 S. Flower St., which it had purchased in 2016 for $336 million with a Bank of China loan of $230 million that year. After missing the due date on its loan with Oaktree in 2021, Coretrust and Oaktree reached a forbearance agreement for Coretrust to pay by May 31 last year, but when they missed their payment, Oaktree initiated foreclosure proceedings.

Similarly, last year saw the Broadway Trade Center at 801 S. Broadway foreclosed upon as Starwood Capital acquired the building through public foreclosure auction after it defaulted on loans.

The pandemic’s shift towards remote work has caused demand for office space in downtown Los Angeles to plummet even further with vacancy rates hovering around 22%, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Q4 report from last year. Asking rents averaged out at $3.86 per square foot during this period while LA County had an asking rent of $4.14 per square foot.

As companies continue to embrace remote work policies post-pandemic, it remains uncertain how long it will take before demand returns to pre-pandemic levels or if businesses will permanently change their approach toward commercial real estate altogether.

“The office environment downtown is not appealing,” Shlomi Ronen, a managing principal and founder of Dekel Capital told the LA Business Journal. “I don’t know of a single company CEO who wakes up in the morning, has a home in Beverly Hills or in the Palisades or Pasadena and says my goal is to go spend my day living and working in downtown.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street Construction on a mixed-use...

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.
News, Real Estate

Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard...
News

Proposed Fair Chance Ordinance in LA County Would Prohibit Employers From Asking About Criminal History in Hiring Process

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

Join the LAPD West Bureau’s 10-Week Citizen’s Academy Program

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

LA Firefighters and Paramedics’ Quick Response Saves Mar Vista Man’s Life, Reunited at Fire Station 62

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street. On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices Threaten Closure for Some SoCal Restaurants

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Members Donate to Provide Housing for Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin...

A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Nonprofit Initiates Winter Program to Foster Intergenerational Relationships

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...
News

LA City Council Exploring How to Boost Permanent Housing for the Homeless

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Victim suffers serious injuries in February 21 incident Culver City police continue to investigate an attempted murder that took place...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale to LA County

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR