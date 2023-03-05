Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street

Construction on a mixed-use project located at 3434 Wesley Street, just east of Culver City Station, is progressing steadily.

The wood framing for the five-story building has been completed, with exterior finishes still in progress, as reported by Urbanzied Los Angeles.

The project broke ground in February 2019 and is expected to feature 15 apartments, approximately 14,000 square feet of office and commercial space, as well as a basement garage with 69 parking stalls. Designed by LOHA, the building will offer studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans – with one unit reserved for affordable housing.

Plans call for an exterior featuring perforated and solid metal panels along with green spaces separating the rows of apartment blocks.

The height of the structure gradually decreases towards Wesley Street.

Pine LLC., a Los Angeles-based entity managed by Hooshang Larian is listed as the project applicant according to city records.