March 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11

National Charity League Westside Chapter is set to host two events in March, the Career Panel Event in Brentwood and the Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance in Marina del Rey. 

The Career Panel event, scheduled for Sunday, March 5th at Brentwood Country Club, will feature a panel discussion of dynamic women in various career fields such as education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing, and sports. The event will also feature a skills session on “how to network” for mothers and daughter members of the Westside Chapter.

The panelists at the Career Panel event include Dana Gonzalez, Director of Upper School and Gender Studies teacher at Brentwood School in LA; Cara Natterson, MD, pediatrician, consultant, New York Times bestselling author and Co-Founder/CEO of Order of Magnitude; Alec Spivack, Director of Partnership Strategy for the Los Angeles Rams and sports enthusiast with an obsession for innovative and strategic marketing campaigns.

On Saturday, March 11th at The Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, the Westside Chapter will be hosting the Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance Graduating. The graduating class will be honored and recognized for their leadership development, cultural activities and philanthropy services they completed during their six-year mother-daughter program. The evening will commence with a Father/Daughter Waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer followed by dinner and awards.

The Ticktockers from the graduating class will be recognized for their over 1,000 philanthropy hours achieved during their time with The Westside Chapter of NCL. They worked closely with philanthropy partners such as Bread and Roses, Hollygrove and Ronald McDonald House. Heal the Bay was selected as their focus philanthropy this year where they spent summer/fall cleaning up nearby beaches.

Members from Santa Monica High School, Palisades Charter High School, Brentwood School, Archer, Harvard Westlake and Immaculate Heart are among those who will be graduating from the Class of 2023. This event promises to be an inspiring celebration honoring young leaders who have dedicated themselves to serving others through volunteer work while excelling academically.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...
News

LA City Council Exploring How to Boost Permanent Housing for the Homeless

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Victim suffers serious injuries in February 21 incident Culver City police continue to investigate an attempted murder that took place...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale to LA County

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LA Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Driver sought in connection to February 26 collision  The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are requesting the public’s...

Photo: Perkins&Will
News, Real Estate

Weingart Center and Local Officials Debut New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in West LA

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

51-unit now open at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard In a ceremony held recently, the Weingart Center and local officials celebrated...

Rendering: PK Architecture
News

Developer Clears Hurdle for Housing and Retail Project on Border Between Los Angeles and Culver City

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. ​​Vancouver-based developer Bastion...
News

Homeless Encampments and Sleeping in Tents Banned in Culver City

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Culver City City Council approves anti-camping ordinance with 3-2 vote  By Dolores Quintana  On Monday, February 12, Culver City’s City...

Photo: Flickr (@Lorenzo Santos).
Crime, News

MoviePass Executive Accused of Embezzling $260,000 for Coachella Party

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
News

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Despite Recovery in Sales, Los Angeles Restaurants Report Lower Profit Margins Than National Average

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience the Future of Chipotle at “Farmesa”, the Chain’s Latest Concept Store in Santa Monica

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Southern Cuisine Restaurant in Inglewood Destroyed by Electrical Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated By Dolores Quintana A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood,...

Photo: eviltwinla.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Welcomes New Natural Wine and Craft Beer Bar Founded by Mother-Son Duo

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Evil Twin now open at 4123 S. Centinela Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City has a new natural wine and...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Could Help Restore Endangered Fish Species in Southern California

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR