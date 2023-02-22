Southern Cuisine Restaurant in Inglewood Destroyed by Electrical Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated

By Dolores Quintana

A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood, has sadly met with an unexpected and serious setback since an electrical fire burned the restaurant down on the morning of February 19. The damage to the restaurant was total and the building was destroyed. The restaurant was founded in Westchester at 5575 W Manchester Avenue by two African American women in October of 2021.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started to help the owners of the restaurant continue to pay their employees, cover rental fees and buy new equipment and supplies. So far contributions to the campaign have raised 4,854 out of their overall goal of $50,000 in two days. You can donate here.

On the Go Fund Me page, the owners said, “We have been truly blessed to make our customers feel at home, contribute to ending homelessness by providing jobs and assisting with living arrangements for our employees, and being of service in our community.”

For A Family Affair, family is everything, the page also states that “We consider our customers, employees, and community our family. We are asking our community to help us financially so we can continue to pay our employees and rebuild our restaurant back so that it’s better than ever. We love what we do and have faith that we will be able to make memories and continue feeding your souls with our Southern Cuisine.”