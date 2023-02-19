20-Unit Development Underway Near Expo/Sepulveda Station Sub: Project would feature 20 units

A six-story, 20-unit residential complex is proposed to replace two existing homes just south of Metro’s Expo/Sepulveda Station in Rancho Park.

Los Angeles-based Tripalink, best known for co-living apartments catering to students near USC, is the applicant behind the project at 2580 S. Sepulveda Boulevard.

The proposed edifice will feature large apartments with at least six bedrooms, similar to other Tripalink developments. The developer has requested entitlements that would allow for taller, denser construction than zoning rules would typically permit as part of the Transit Oriented Communities incentives program. In exchange, three units will be set aside for rent as affordable housing at the extremely low-income level for a period of 55 years.

JPark Architects has designed a contemporary podium-type building named “Mira”, which will feature smooth plaster on its exterior and amenities such as recreation rooms, a gym and a rooftop deck. The ground floor includes parking for 19 vehicles.