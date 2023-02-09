Popular Chicken Wing Chain Opening in Rancho Park

Wingstop planned for 11201 National Blvd

By Dolores Quintana

Rancho Park has a new Wingstop on the way at 11201 National Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The location is close to a Hamburger Habit location well known in the community.

This location is being steered by Barjor “BJ” Pithawalla, who has 15 other locations of the chain open in the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas. Pithawalla is one of the entrepreneurs that Wingstop lists on its “Success Stories” page. The page states that Pithawalla, “…strongly believes his success with Wingstop has been a result of his determination and willingness to take on challenges and achieve results along with his restaurant background. BJ also attributes much of his success to his team members who are the single greatest asset in his company.”

Wingstop is known for its classic bone-in and boneless wings, but also sells chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and a variety of sauces.