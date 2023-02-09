Blu Jam Opening Culver City Location as Part of Westside Expansion

Blu Jam Xpress locations planned for 1315 3rd St, Santa Monica and unknown Culver City location

By Dolores Quintana

Kamil Majer’s Blu Jam Cafe has now joined the stable of restaurants at Kitchen United MIX. at 1315 3rd Street in Santa Monica as Blu Jam Xpress and is also bringing the Blu Jam Xpress concept to Culver City at a currently unspecified space within the Hulu Building as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

Blu Jam Xpress is a grab-and-go concept that sells pre-made sandwiches, burritos and wraps for customers on the go. The website says, “The Xpress concept will service walk up, online ordering, delivery and all third-party apps such as Uber, Doordash and Grubhub.” and also states that Blu Jam Xpress will carry favorites like “Crunchy Sandwich, the Vegan Wrap or the Breakfast Panini, Blu Jam Xpress will bring the food Los Angeles has grown to love over the past 16 years in a quicker more accessible venue.”

According to What Now Los Angeles, Majer said that he is “working on the details” of the Santa Monica Blu Jam Xpress and laments that “hiccups with the city” as the reason why it hasn’t opened yet. Kamil Majer also told What Now Los Angeles that he believes the Culver City location will open at the end of February.