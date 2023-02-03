Culver City Approves Construction of 165,000-Square-Foot Office Building on Watseka Avenue

Four-story development set to be complete in 2025 or 2026

The City of Culver has given the green light to the 165,000-square-foot office building planned for Watseka Avenue.

Developed by LPC West and designed by Gensler, the four-story structure will reportedly provide occupants with indoor-outdoor environments upon completion.

Rob Kane, executive vice president of LPC West, said that the development team “appreciated the support from Culver City” and added that they took necessary steps to make sure the project met the needs of the community.

Designed with an emphasis on sustainability, the building will have a 100 percent green power system and solar photovoltaic panels onsite. To make it even more environmentally conscious, additional features like drought-tolerant landscaping and terraces across upper floors will be added. Natural lighting will also be maximized through roof articulation technology – reducing dependence on artificial lighting.

According to Kane, LPC West anticipate this project to wrap up sometime in 2025 or 2026.