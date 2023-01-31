February 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Girl Scouts Return to Los Angeles With Delicious New Cookie!

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is here! 3.4 million cookie packages were distributed to thousands of Girl Scouts over the weekend. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

Girls learn five key skills–goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics–through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program has long-lasting benefits,” underscores Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Theresa Edy Kiene. “This year especially, I know our cookiepreneurs are excited to be practicing their skills and thrilled to be back to more in-person connections with their customers.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy and decision-making skills, from the Daisy Cookie Goal Setter badge to the high school Entrepreneur Accelerator. Additionally, they learn planning, budgeting, teamwork, and innovative thinking. Through Girl Scouts, girls become leaders and prepare for their futures.

Starting on February 10, you can use the Cookie Finder to buy cookies from Girl Scouts near you, including the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie. 

Girl Scouts and Planet Oat are partnering for the 2023 Cookie Program–learn more about product pairings and how the two organizations work together to build strong girls at www.planetoat.com/girlscouts.

Starting February 27, visit the Cookie Finder and enter your zip code to check out cookie flavors and view shipping options. Don’t forget – if you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out now to find out how she’s selling cookies near you and score some delicious treats. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 for exciting updates on how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies. Girl Scouts grades K-12 can start their journey of fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls anytime throughout the year. Visit www.girlscoutsla.org/join to join or become a volunteer today!

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles is the largest girl-serving non-profit in LA. Partnering with 17,000 adult members and volunteers, they help more than 33,000 girls find their courage, confidence and character to make a positive impact on the world. From outdoor to STE(A)M activities and more, Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs and work together to tackle issues that matter to them through a global movement of 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae. in.

To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

concert will take place on Saturday, February 3  The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal...
News, Upbeat Beat

70 Culver High AVPA Students Descend on CETA for High School Theater Arts Festival

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

CCHS Senior Ginger Anderson-Willis took home first place in the “Trailer” category 70 Culver City High School students from the...
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...
Education, News

CCUSD Board Shines Spotlight on Elementary Schools, Reacts to Monterey Park Shooting

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Need...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

TikTok Sparks Surge in Kia and Hyundai Thefts in Los Angeles

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Crime, News

Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Accessing to Deceased Couple’s Bank Accounts

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
News

Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at December 2022 Hearing for Ballona Wetlands Plan

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

260-Acre Property in Bel Air Up for Auction

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...

Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.
News, Real Estate

10 Townhome-Style Dwellings in Mar Vista Nearly Complete

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
News

24,000 Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Beaches in Venice and Marina del Rey

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...

Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered...

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shutters its Pico Location

January 26, 2023

Read more
January 26, 2023

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
News

Egg Shortage Taking Toll on Struggling Westside Food Bank

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR