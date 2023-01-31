February 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

concert will take place on Saturday, February 3 

The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong, and internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and composer Talon Smith unite their musical brilliance for a very special performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114 at First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 3 at 2 p.m.

Many praise Johannes Brahms for the brilliance of the instruments’ polyphonic interaction in his Trio Op. 114, which creates a distinct texture that is not achieved by any other type of chamber ensemble. Brahms’ Trio is fully brought to life by Allakhverdyan, Hong, and Smith, each beautifully blending the virtuosity of their instrumental parts into a glorious union. This performance will be an opportunity to experience this work in the hands of some of the finest musicians. Scholar Eusebius Mandyczewski wrote of the Trio, “It is as though the instruments were in love with each other.” 

20-year-old Smith will also premiere his newly published composition “24 Preludes” for solo piano, showcasing his unique voice, mastery of the piano, and ability to evoke emotion through music.

Smith’s 24 Preludes captivates audiences with its deeply moving melodies; beautifully blended, consonant tonal harmonies; unique, exhilarating rhythms; and virtuosic piano writing—culminating in a full breadth of emotions to be experienced and remembered. The piece has been described as a “tour de force” for the piano, featuring a wide range of dynamic and technical demands that Smith transcends throughout his passionate performances.

Smith will also perform his interpretations of beautiful, exciting, and timeless masterpieces by Chopin, Ravel, and Stravinsky.

Allakhverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is a highly sought-after soloist and chamber musician. He has won numerous awards and has performed with many of the world’s leading orchestras. The New York Times called his performance “inspired,” “gorgeous,” and “superlative,” and the Los Angeles Times praised his “energetic, vibrant solos.”

Hong, Associate Principal Cello of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has gained a reputation as one of the most accomplished cellists of his generation, with a powerful and expressive sound. He performs frequently as a soloist and as a member of chamber music ensembles. Ben Hong has collaborated with such artists as Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, and Lang Lang. Hong was the featured soloist on the soundtrack of the DreamWorks Pictures movie The Soloist, released on the Deutsche Gramophone label.

Smith is a twenty-year-old American virtuoso pianist and composer that has already won Gold at the Gina Bachauer International Junior Piano Competition. He has won many top prizes—1st place almost exclusively—in over 40 solo, concerto, and composition competitions. Smith has performed around the US and Europe and is described as “a master pianist with an old soul“ by Gramophone and “an immensely musical pianist with great imagination” by Polish Radio ll.

First prints of Smith’s 24 Preludes will be available for purchase at the concert. Time permitting, Smith will sign purchased copies after the concert.

Get your tickets at TalonSmithMusic.com

