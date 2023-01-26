January 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shutters its Pico Location

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington

By Dolores Quintana

For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles, the sad news is that after three decades, the restaurant has closed its mighty flagship location on Pico Boulevard on the Westside as reported by Eater.com. The restaurant’s website has a pop-up that makes the announcement and says, “After 32 years, our beloved Pico location has closed its doors. Please visit us at our La Brea location down the street at 1865 S. La Brea. La Brea Daily Hours: 8 AM – 12 AM.” noting the restaurant’s newer and nearby location in Mid-city. 

Eater.com reported on the reasoning for the shift to Mid-City in an earlier article which was the restaurant’s need for more space and a more comfortable atmosphere for the spot. Roscoe’s had intended to close the Pico location for some time, starting in 2019 when the Mid-City location was supposed to open. The opening of the Roscoe’s in Mid-City didn’t happen until 2021, so it’s no wonder that closing the Pico location didn’t happen until very recently. Roscoe’s still has locations in Hollywood, South Los Angeles, Inglewood/LAX and Orange County with a total of seven restaurants. 

Roscoe’s is still incredibly popular and draws musicians and politicians alike to have their famous chicken and waffle combos drenched in syrup. The restaurant has an Obama combo on the menu that includes three wings served with your choice of two waffles, potato salad or french fries and also serves specials like candied yams, greens and cornbread.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
