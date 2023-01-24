January 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Egg Shortage Taking Toll on Struggling Westside Food Bank

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages

Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try and find eggs as scarce shelves shock customers around the country. 

WSFB has been unable to purchase eggs from its typical sources. An avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages. Lately, WSFB has had to resort to buying the grocery staple from retail establishments outside its usual purchasing from wholesale food brokers, but most of the time, there isn’t anything available, or the order comes short. For example, WSFB recently ordered 720 cartons of eggs from a big-box store, but supply chain challenges meant they could only provide 100 cartons. 

“It is unfortunate that such an essential item is not as readily available as it once was,” Westside Food Bank President and CEO Genevieve Riutort said. “This is such a key ingredient in homes and not being able to provide that to the families we serve breaks my heart.”

This struggle comes as WSFB had already reduced egg purchases. Now, the Food Bank doesn’t even have the option. In November, WSFB cut egg purchases by 20%, and that jumped to 50% in December because of the soaring costs of eggs.

To accommodate for the egg shortage, WSFB is pivoting to less expensive protein sources, like beans and canned fish and meats. It is encouraging members of the community to help us provide nutritious food for people in need by donating on its website, wsfb.org/donatenow. 

Founded in 1981 by the Westside Ecumenical Council — a coalition of Westside social service agencies — Westside Food Bank is an independent, non-governmental, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, providing food for more than 112,000 households, representing more than 332,000 individuals, on the Westside. This food goes to families with children, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, veterans, college students and differently-abled people. 

“Our mission is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free, nutritious food through food acquisition and distribution, and by engaging the community and advocating for a strong food assistance network. WSFB partners with more than 65 social service agency programs to distribute 4.7 million pounds of food annually,” WSFB says. “The majority of our food goes to housed people who need help to afford groceries. WSFB’s food also allows low-income households to apply their limited funds to housing, childcare, healthcare and other basic needs.”

Such programs include food pantries, preschool/after-school programs, domestic violence shelters, senior citizen meal and grocery delivery programs, bridge housing facilities and more.

in News
Related Posts
News

St. Joseph Center President & CEO to Lead LAHSA

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Dr....
News

Culver City to Host Meeting on Oil Well Prohibition Within the Inglewood Oil Field

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Meeting to take place virtually January 26 Culver City Mayor Albert Vera and Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin are members of...
Education, News

CCUSD Assistant Superintendent Robert Quinn Announces Retirement

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Quinn retiring after over 20 years of service Robert Quinn, the District’s Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, announced this week that...
News

City of LA Requiring Residents Put Food Waste and Yard Trimmings in Green Bins

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s...
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Five and a Half Year Sentence for Former Attorney Who Lied to Investors About Real Estate Scam

January 22, 2023

Read more
January 22, 2023

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own DEREK Jones, a disbarred California...

Rendering: AO.
News, Real Estate

Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

January 21, 2023

Read more
January 21, 2023

800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital By Dolores Quintana It has...

Dixon Slingerland (left) pictured with former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2014. Photo: Facebook (@LosAngeles.n.Sync).
Crime, News

Former Head of Los Angeles-Based Anti-Poverty Nonprofit Agrees to Plead Guilty to Embezzlement

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Howard Dixon Slingerland faces up to 10 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro The former president and CEO of...

LAFD stock photo. Photo: LAFD.
News

LAFD Knock Down Palms House Fire

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Few details known about cause of Tuesday fire A vacant Palms home went up in flames this week.  According to...

Jason Sims. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

CCPD Names Assistant Chief Sims as Interim Police Chief

January 20, 2023

Read more
January 20, 2023

Jason Sims takes over helm from Manuel Cid Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Assistant Chief Jason Sims has been named...
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: What’s In Season at The Farmers Market

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @smmirrornews What’s in season at the Santa Monica...
News, Video

Work Has Started on Co-living Apartments on Barrington Avenue in West L.A

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

1503 S. Barrington Avenue will stand four stories tall and feature 18 new apartments. @culvercitywlanews Work Has Started on Co-living...

Photo: kusakila.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Omakase Bar Opens on the Westside

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue By Dolores Quintana West LA is now home to a new...

Photo: wrapstarla.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Build-Your-Own Wrap Restaurant Opening in Culver City

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Wrapstar coming to former Make Out space at 9426 Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Coffee spot Make Out has closed...

Clockwise from top left: Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr., Xavier Devion Mauldin. Photos: Courtesy SMC.
News

Students Receive Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 18, 2023

Read more
January 18, 2023

Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients  Six local...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR