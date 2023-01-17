Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident

Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes

LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in under 15 minutes over the weekend. The blaze was confined to one unit but displaced a resident of the apartment.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 5:25 p.m. at 3950 Nicolet Avenue. LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story O-shaped center hallway apartment with heavy smoke showing.

“The first 20 LAFD Firefighters quickly mounted a coordinated attack, sending crews interior with hose lines and to the roof to provide vertical ventilation,” said LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange. “It took 16 minutes to extinguish the flames, confining it to just the unit of origin (and attic space directly above). Firefighters protected the adjacent units on either side of the fire unit.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to Citizen, firefighters requested Red Cross to help a person displaced from their home due to the blaze.