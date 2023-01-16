January 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project Meeting

In-person and virtual meeting set for January 18

The Engineering Division of Culver Public Works Department invites members of the public to a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting to discuss the Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project. The meeting may be attended on January 18 in person or streamed online via WebEx, during which questions can only be submitted via chat. Questions/comments can also be sent ahead to diana.szymanski@culvercity.org by noon on the day of the meeting.

The Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project is a grant-funded Public Works initiative to upgrade 1.1 miles of the path between National Blvd (Syd Kronenthal Park) and Duquesne Ave. It aims to increase bike path utilization, promote active mobility, reduce emissions, provide accessibility for those with impairments or disabilities, create wildlife habitats, and prevent water runoff contamination in the Ballona Creek watershed. The project is currently in concept design. 

At the community meeting, consultants and Public Works Engineering Division staff will present an overview of the Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project. The overview will include project status/schedule, grant/interagency coordination requirements, and design options for landscaping, pavement design, signage, and lighting. Residents may ask questions and provide input about the project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Dan Patacchia Meeting Room in City Hall on the 1st Floor. Masks are highly recommended but not required.

in News
Related Posts
City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Claims

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Work Underway on Sawtelle Co-Living Apartments

January 15, 2023

Read more
January 15, 2023

Project underway at 1503 Barrington will bring 18 apartments to the neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Construction company Integrare Group has...

Rendering: hrdwrkshp.
News, Real Estate

Work Wrapping up on Six-Story Jagger Development in Palms

January 14, 2023

Read more
January 14, 2023

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Body camera footage shows an LAPD officer moments before Tasering Keenan Anderson on January 3 on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Anderson would later die after being taken to a local hospital. Photo: LAPD.
News

LAPD Releases Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista’s Little Fatty Launching Taiwanese Market

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...

Photo: elmarino.ccusd.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s El Marino Elementary Named ﻿2023 California Distinguished School

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

Ceremony to be held next month at Disneyland Hotel State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that...
News, Video

Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire  LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Nassef Eskander & Associates.
News, Real Estate

21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR