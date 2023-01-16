Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project Meeting

In-person and virtual meeting set for January 18

The Engineering Division of Culver Public Works Department invites members of the public to a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting to discuss the Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project. The meeting may be attended on January 18 in person or streamed online via WebEx, during which questions can only be submitted via chat. Questions/comments can also be sent ahead to diana.szymanski@culvercity.org by noon on the day of the meeting.

The Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project is a grant-funded Public Works initiative to upgrade 1.1 miles of the path between National Blvd (Syd Kronenthal Park) and Duquesne Ave. It aims to increase bike path utilization, promote active mobility, reduce emissions, provide accessibility for those with impairments or disabilities, create wildlife habitats, and prevent water runoff contamination in the Ballona Creek watershed. The project is currently in concept design.

At the community meeting, consultants and Public Works Engineering Division staff will present an overview of the Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project. The overview will include project status/schedule, grant/interagency coordination requirements, and design options for landscaping, pavement design, signage, and lighting. Residents may ask questions and provide input about the project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Dan Patacchia Meeting Room in City Hall on the 1st Floor. Masks are highly recommended but not required.