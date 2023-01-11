Culver City’s El Marino Elementary Named ﻿2023 California Distinguished School

Ceremony to be held next month at Disneyland Hotel

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that more than 350 elementary schools, including El Marino Language School, have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program.

The award program is celebrating its return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data. Since its inception in 1985, the California Distinguished Schools Award remains one of the important ways to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.

The exceptional elementary schools recognized this year are illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools across the state after communities struggled for multiple years with urgent effects to physical and mental health and unprecedented challenges to delivering education. To select California Distinguished Schools, the California Department of Education (CDE) uses multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard (Dashboard). Specifically, schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2022 Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data. Information regarding the 2022 Dashboard is provided on the CDE California School Dashboard and System of Support web page.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times,” Thurmond said. “California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families.”

El Marino will be recognized at the California School Recognition Program (CSRP) Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 16 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. Presented by the CDE, the ceremony is a celebratory day to recognize the school’s outstanding achievements.

In addition to honoring the 2023 California Distinguished Schools at the ceremony, 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Schools, 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and 2022 Civic Learning Award Schools will also be recognized.