January 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s El Marino Elementary Named ﻿2023 California Distinguished School

Photo: elmarino.ccusd.org

Ceremony to be held next month at Disneyland Hotel

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that more than 350 elementary schools, including El Marino Language School, have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program.

The award program is celebrating its return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data. Since its inception in 1985, the California Distinguished Schools Award remains one of the important ways to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.

The exceptional elementary schools recognized this year are illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools across the state after communities struggled for multiple years with urgent effects to physical and mental health and unprecedented challenges to delivering education. To select California Distinguished Schools, the California Department of Education (CDE) uses multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard (Dashboard). Specifically, schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2022 Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data. Information regarding the 2022 Dashboard is provided on the CDE California School Dashboard and System of Support web page.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times,” Thurmond said. “California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families.”

El Marino will be recognized at the California School Recognition Program (CSRP) Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 16 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. Presented by the CDE, the ceremony is a celebratory day to recognize the school’s outstanding achievements.

In addition to honoring the 2023 California Distinguished Schools at the ceremony, 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Schools, 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and 2022 Civic Learning Award Schools will also be recognized.

in Education, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire  LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Nassef Eskander & Associates.
News, Real Estate

21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...

Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
News

Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR