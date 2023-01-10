January 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

Photo: Citizen App

LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire 

LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive. 

LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style apartment with fire showing in one unit. 

According to the LAFD, it took 20 firefighters just 14 minutes to extinguish the flames, despite excessive storage conditions inside. 

No injuries were reported. 

The incident remains under investigation

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Nassef Eskander & Associates.
News, Real Estate

21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...

Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
News

Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Crime, News

Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR