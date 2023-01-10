Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire

LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive.

LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style apartment with fire showing in one unit.

According to the LAFD, it took 20 firefighters just 14 minutes to extinguish the flames, despite excessive storage conditions inside.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation