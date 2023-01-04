January 4, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof

A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays, with a portion of the roof collapsing. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on December 24 around 3 a.m. at a strip mall at 8900 Sepulveda Westway. 

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large commercial building with heavy fire showing. 

“Over 80 firefighters battled for just over 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the large commercial strip mall,” the LAFD said in an incident report. “Partial roof collapse and division walls created challenges in reaching the different areas of the fire inaccessible from the exterior, defensive mode. Firefighters were able to work some sections in the offensive mode while other portions remained defensive.” 

No injuries were reported. 

The LAFD could not immediately be reached for the extent of the damage the fire caused. The strip mall included numerous businesses, including a GNC, Pacific Playa Reality and Westchester Veterinary Center, in addition to several restaurants, which all appear to be open. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

in News
Related Posts
Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
News

Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Crime, News

Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News

Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Culver...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Westside Today Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Culver City/West LA-area As 2022 comes to...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

Developer Begins Work on 27-Unit Apartment Complex in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
News

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
News

Texas Man Charged With Vandalism and Hate Crime for Damaging Beverly Hills Menorah

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Eric Brian King charged in connection to Sunday incident Prosecutors have announced that a Texas man has been charged with...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Police Alert Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: zooies.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR