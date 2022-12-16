December 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey

Rendering: LaTerra Development.

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

La Terra Development has applied for entitlements for its planned development at 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue in the Del Rey neighborhood as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The application for the entitlements was presented by an organization that is affiliated with La Terra Development to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning. The structure proposed by the application would be six stories tall and contain 210 one, two and three-bedroom units. The parking garage proposed for the building could hold 252 vehicles in a central area. 

La Terra’s agreement with the City would only require that they reserve 18 of the 210 apartments for very low-income affordable housing per the entitlement agreement if it is approved. Entitlements would include an exemption from local zoning ordinances that regulate the height of buildings, thus allowing a six-story structure. 

According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building’s design is California Coastal modern, complete with exteriors made of fiber cement panels, glass, plaster, metal and wood. Other amenities built into the structure and its grounds include a paseo on the east side of the building, a courtyard and fire pit, a gym, a lounge, a pool on the roof and a spa deck.

