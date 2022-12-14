Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle

Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space

By Dolores Quintana

Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at the loss of Kiriko Sushi, a popular restaurant that lasted for 23 years at 11301 W Olympic Blvd.

However, there will be a new restaurant taking over the space shortly. As reported by Toddrickallen.com, Sushi Enya has decided to add its fourth location to its roster.

Sushi Enya has branches in Little Tokyo, Old Town Pasadena and Marina del Rey locations. The restaurant’s website states that “Our owner Chef Kimiyasu Enya trained for over 10 years in Japan to perfect his craft.”