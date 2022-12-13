Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan, but this time it was unused outdoor space next to the Venice Family Clinic’s Sandy Segal Youth Health Center on the campus of Culver City Middle School and High School. The transformation happened because the family of Dr. Sarah Carpenter (1952-2019), an adolescent medicine specialist, wanted to do something special to recognize her contributions to the health and well-being of young people.

For more than 20 years Dr. Carpenter was a dedicated provider and volunteer at the Health Center. She also served as a board member and president of Friends of the Sandy Segal Youth Health Center, the fundraising arm of the Center. Her passing was a tremendous loss to the family and our community. Bob Newman, Sarah’s husband, worked with school district personnel to find just the right location to create a garden in memory of Sarah. The revamping of the area began with a plan for new drought resistant landscaping, a sitting area, a mural on one wall, and a mosaic design on the other. The dedication of the Dr. Sarah Carpenter Memorial Garden was held on November 5.

﻿Bob along with sons Greg and Daniel greeted the many invited guests who admired the beautiful area. Bob Newman, Diana Hauptman, Co-President of the Friends of the SSYHC, and Maria Jarquin, LCSW, Behavioral Health Coordinator, shared Sarah’s contributions to the Health Center and teen health, told about the work of the Health Center, and acknowledged and thanked the artists who contributed to the refurbishing of the space. The garden is now used by Health Center staff as a quiet place to meet in a relaxing environment.

Artists: Landscape designers Patricia Bijvoet and Stephanie Reed of UPLA Studio; Shaniece Cornelius, mural designer, now a Culver High senior; Carmen Patti, muralist; Dawn M. Mendelson, Artistic/Program Director, Piece by Piece Los Angeles.