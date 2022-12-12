December 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
.
Video sponsored by DTSM

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Rendering: Hudson Pacific Properties.
News, Real Estate

Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills

December 10, 2022

Read more
December 10, 2022

City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
News, Real Estate

City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
events, Holiday, Video

Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...
News

Coroner Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
Food & Drink, Video

Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...

Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...

Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...

Paula Amezola. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Board President Joins NALEO’s ﻿National Institute in Washington, D.C.

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Paula Amezola, MPH, incoming president of the Culver City Unified School District...
events, News, Video

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Controversial Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
Crime, News

Armed Robbery at Culver City Chevron Gas Station

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR