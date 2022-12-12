A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills
December 10, 2022 Staff Report
City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve
By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City
21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...
Coroner Finds Anne Heche Not Impaired at Time of Fatal Mar Vista Crash
December 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
CCUSD Board President Joins NALEO’s National Institute in Washington, D.C.
December 6, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Paula Amezola, MPH, incoming president of the Culver City Unified School District...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Controversial Scattergood Power Plant Plan
December 6, 2022 Staff Report
Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
Armed Robbery at Culver City Chevron Gas Station
December 5, 2022 Staff Report
CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the...
