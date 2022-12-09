Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City

21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for crashing his vehicle into an LAPD car recently.

According to the LAPD, on December 4 around 5:00 p.m., Southwest Area Gang Officers were responding to a request for a back-up on a 415 Man with a Gun near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The Officers were responding in a marked black and white police vehicle with their lights and siren activated.

As the officers proceeded southbound onto Hillcrest Drive from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard they observed a dark Nissan sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Nissan accelerated toward the police car while driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver officer maneuvered the police car to avoid a head-on collision. The suspect changed his vehicle’s direction and collided with the passenger side of the police vehicle.

The officers were transported to a local hospital. One officer was treated and released and the other was admitted for further treatment.

Jose Nicholas Lopez, 21-year-old from Los Angeles was arrested for one count of California Penal Code 245(c) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, with a $50,000 bail.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call LAPD Robbery Homicide Division (213) 486-6890. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org .