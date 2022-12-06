December 6, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!
Video sponsored by School of Rock

in events, News, Video
News

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Controversial Scattergood Power Plant Plan

December 6, 2022

December 6, 2022

Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
Crime, News

Armed Robbery at Culver City Chevron Gas Station

December 5, 2022

December 5, 2022

CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the...
News, Real Estate

$5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD=11

December 3, 2022

December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...

Rendering: WTARCH.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Build 43 Units of Housing Near Expo/Sepulveda Station

December 3, 2022

December 3, 2022

Five-story building planned for 2600-2616 South Sepulveda By Dolores Quintana Another multifamily residential development has been approved near the Expo...

Rendering: Mika Design Group.
News, Real Estate

74-Units of Housing Could be Coming to Former Mar Vista Church Property

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
Holiday, Video

Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
News

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...

Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)
News

Dog-Friendly Comedy Show Comes to Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Friday

December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
News

Road Work to Begin on Venice Boulevard This Month

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor

December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Boy Scout Leads Effort to Fix Termite-Infested Trail Handrail

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...

