Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

LA City Council Committee Moves Forward on Controversial Scattergood Power Plant Plan
December 6, 2022 Staff Report
Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
Armed Robbery at Culver City Chevron Gas Station
December 5, 2022 Staff Report
CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the...
$5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD=11
December 3, 2022 Staff Report
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
Developer Looks to Build 43 Units of Housing Near Expo/Sepulveda Station
December 3, 2022 Staff Report
Five-story building planned for 2600-2616 South Sepulveda By Dolores Quintana Another multifamily residential development has been approved near the Expo...
74-Units of Housing Could be Coming to Former Mar Vista Church Property
12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
Los Angeles Home Prices Drop for Third Straight Month
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies By Dolores Quintana Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of...
Dog-Friendly Comedy Show Comes to Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Friday
Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
Road Work to Begin on Venice Boulevard This Month
December 1, 2022 Staff Report
Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant
Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City
Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...
Local Boy Scout Leads Effort to Fix Termite-Infested Trail Handrail
Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
