Anti-Semitic Hate Flyers Distributed in Culver City

Sunday incident remains under investigation 

Anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Culver City over the weekend. 

According to the Culver City Police Department, on Sunday the Department was made aware of an anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City.

“The incident involved the distribution of anti-Semitic hate publications in one Culver City neighborhood. Multiple neighbors reported copies of this publication,” the CCPD said. “The publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate materials in surrounding cities.” 

The CCPD has not released info on what neighborhood the flyers were distributed. 
“The Culver City Police Department condemns all forms of hate, and we stand in solidarity with our Jewish Community. We will utilize all resources available to us to fully investigate this matter and bring any criminal offenders that are identified to justice.  We are working diligently with our community partners, neighboring agencies, and other law enforcement partners on this incident,” the CCPD said. 

According to Culver City officials, any criminal activity that is discovered as a result of this investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310.253.6316, or the Watch Commander at 310.253.6202.

