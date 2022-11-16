November 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops 

By Dolores Quintana

Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del Rey to satisfy the coffee needs of MDR as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This new location will open at 4635 Admiralty Way. This is Alfred’s 16th Los Angeles location and there is no set opening date according to Toddrickallen.com and according to What Now Los Angeles. They said that the founder of the chain coffee bar refused to comment about the opening as well when they asked. As we have reported, Alfred Coffee is also opening a new location in the LAX Terminal 3. 

On the company’s website, they state, “And the tradition continues. With the opening of every new Alfred, whether in Los Angeles or Austin or Tokyo, our mission is one and the same: for every customer, both new or loyal, to walk out of Alfred as thrilled with their experience as they are with their drink.”

You can order coffee beverages or coffee beans and other coffee-related products on the Alfred.la website.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
