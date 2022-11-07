Culver City Police Save Overdose Victim With Narcan

CCPD revive woman at TJ Maxx over the weekend

Culver City police saved a woman who was not breathing over the weekend by administering opioid overdose treatment Narcan.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), over the weekend officers responded to TJ Maxx, regarding a female that was unconscious and not breathing. A CCPD Officer arrived on scene and observed a good Samaritan performing CPR on the subject.

“Utilizing his training and experience, the Officer believed, there was a strong likelihood that the subject possibly overdosed. The officer quickly retrieved and administered Narcan (opioid overdose treatment). Shortly after the Narcan deployment, the subject began to breathe on her own,” the CCPD said. “Excellent work by our Officer who recognized the signs of an overdose and administered Narcan in time, a true life saving effort.”

According to the CCPD, the Culver City Fire Department arrived and transported the subject to a local hospital for further treatment.