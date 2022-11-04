November 5, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Renderings for Nine-Unit Townhome Development in Culver City

Rendering: Kazakov Design.

4051-4055 Jackson Avenue project under review

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Planning Commission has taken another look at a project that would redevelop the land where a five-unit apartment building now sits Urbanize Los Angeles. The structure is close to Sony Pictures Studios and this new project wants to build a new complex with townhouse condominiums in its place. Salem Property Holdings, LLC is the developer who wants to build this new building at 4051-4055 Jackson Avenue. 

The townhouse condominium structure would only bring nine housing units to the area, not much improvement over the current five units. The project would come with an underground parking garage.

Architect Dmitriy Kazakov revised the original plans for the complex slightly which, as designed by Shakil Patel & Associates, was a two-building complex with internal walkways, glass balconies and a rooftop deck. Kazakov’s revision makes changes in the underground parking garage which alters the support columns and floor plans of the structure. These changes are required by the updates to the local Building Code that have been revised since the plan was first submitted sine 2018. 

The staff reports says, as quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “The structures have a contemporary style with straight lines and multiple surfaces positioned at right angles creating articulated facades. The open courtyards and window glazing allow natural light into the dwellings. The project’s articulated surfaces include a mix of fiber cement with a wood-like finish, exterior off-white stucco, and exterior light tan stucco. These surfaces are alternatively applied to the Project façade to ensure color and finish are not monolithic. The front street fascia is dominated by the fiber cement with a wood-like finish which is applied less on the other frontages.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Recall Underway Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.
News

18-Year-Old Last Seen Monday in West LA

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing...

Photo: lucillesbbq.com
Dining, News

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health By Dolores Quintana Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
News, Upbeat Beat

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps Invites Seniors to a Coffee and Canvas Event

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

Event planned for Thursday, November 10th The Culver Steps will host Coffee and Canvas, a special event for senior citizens,...
News

West LA Man Sentenced to 216 Months in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility  A West Los...

Photo: Citizen App
News

4 Workers Sickened, Including 1 in Critical Condition, After Carbon Dioxide Leak at LAX

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

One person in critical condition following Monday morning incident Four workers took ill, one critically, following an accidental release of...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development With 47 Apartments Planned for Palms

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR