New Renderings for Nine-Unit Townhome Development in Culver City

4051-4055 Jackson Avenue project under review

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Planning Commission has taken another look at a project that would redevelop the land where a five-unit apartment building now sits Urbanize Los Angeles. The structure is close to Sony Pictures Studios and this new project wants to build a new complex with townhouse condominiums in its place. Salem Property Holdings, LLC is the developer who wants to build this new building at 4051-4055 Jackson Avenue.

The townhouse condominium structure would only bring nine housing units to the area, not much improvement over the current five units. The project would come with an underground parking garage.

Architect Dmitriy Kazakov revised the original plans for the complex slightly which, as designed by Shakil Patel & Associates, was a two-building complex with internal walkways, glass balconies and a rooftop deck. Kazakov’s revision makes changes in the underground parking garage which alters the support columns and floor plans of the structure. These changes are required by the updates to the local Building Code that have been revised since the plan was first submitted sine 2018.

The staff reports says, as quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “The structures have a contemporary style with straight lines and multiple surfaces positioned at right angles creating articulated facades. The open courtyards and window glazing allow natural light into the dwellings. The project’s articulated surfaces include a mix of fiber cement with a wood-like finish, exterior off-white stucco, and exterior light tan stucco. These surfaces are alternatively applied to the Project façade to ensure color and finish are not monolithic. The front street fascia is dominated by the fiber cement with a wood-like finish which is applied less on the other frontages.”