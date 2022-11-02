November 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Culver Steps Invites Seniors to a Coffee and Canvas Event

Event planned for Thursday, November 10th

The Culver Steps will host Coffee and Canvas, a special event for senior citizens, on Thursday, November 10th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Seniors are invited to attend a live painting class with a skilled art instructor to guide them through creating a winter holiday image. During the senior meet-up, attendees will receive a branded Culver Steps apron and coffee mug as well as the canvas and access to all of the supplies needed to participate. While painting, attendees will enjoy hot cocoa or coffee and custom-made cookies (while supplies last). 

This event is free and open to the public; no pre-registration is required.
To learn more, visit The Culver Steps on Facebook or Instagram.

