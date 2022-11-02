November 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

By Susan Payne

In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such as fine lines, wrinkles, collagen loss or stubborn fat. 

Having a trusted provider can supersede those tendencies, especially when that provider offers new patient discounts, monthly specials and an experience unmatched on the Westside.

SkinTight offers injectables, laser resurfacing, skin rejuvenation and vitamin therapy among many other top-tier treatment services such as micro-needling and chemical peels. The “SkinTight” experience begins the moment you walk into the spa.

“Our commitment to educating our patients, exceptional patient care and producing ‘WOW’ results have contributed to our practice’s long-lasting success,” said Leigh Godfrey, RN; SkinTight’s founder and owner. “We hold our work to the highest of standards, practice with integrity and truly stand by our work.”

Integrating years of experience into the practice, SkinTight believes in the active pursuit of a healthy and vibrant appearance by using cutting-edge technology to regenerate, rejuvenate and repair you own natural appearance. 

“Our top-of-the-line lasers are used to address a wide range of skin conditions and skin types. For those who want to feel as great as they look, we also perform vitamin injections and IV drips,” Godfrey said.

Each visit starts with an individual consultation and a holistic assessment of your skin condition and personal goals with one of SkinTight’s medical professionals. Lifestyle choices are the basis for finding a beauty treatment developed to enhance the natural you.

If a patient is requesting unnecessary changes, SkinTight medical professionals tell it how it is. 

“That’s what sets us apart from the industry,” Godfrey said. “Our experts specialize in performing full facial rejuvenation with injectables while not ‘overdoing’ it and maintaining natural results,” Godfrey added. “Our providers never recommend more than their patients need.”

Godfrey began her nursing career in 1993 at Santa Monica Hospital as a telemetry nurse. While working in the emergency department, she realized the need for personal and dedicated care and moved to work with internationally known plastic surgeons doing post-surgery recovery care. 

In 1999, Godfrey moved to private practice, recognizing a need to educate patients on their skin and skincare options. As a result of her conservative approach to enhance individual beauty, she has built her practice into what it is today: SkinTight Aesthetics.

“Our loyal patients have developed trust in our providers and know they will leave feeling better than when they walked in after taking our providers’ expert advice,” Godfrey said. 

SkinTight is known for being client-focused through its industry education, as well. Inside of SkinTight’s state-of-the-art training room, the next generation of aesthetic providers learn from the best. 

Over the last 20 years, Godfrey has mastered the artistry of facial injectables, safety, laser and skincare technology to share with her clients and new professionals in the field. 

“We offer monthly informative events for clients focusing on specific treatments and continuing education training classes and seminars for new and established injectors. Our expert injectors – with decades of experience – are dedicated to passing along their skilled techniques to other professionals,” Godfrey said.

New patients receive a 10% discount on services and special change month per month that can include discounts on fillers, lasers and skincare products.

“Sometimes you have to see it to believe it,” Godfrey said.

Find the most up-to-date specials and a gallery of before and after photos at skintightaesthetics.com. SkinTight is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m and with Saturday limited hours. The office is located at 11740 San Vicente Blvd. Suite 208, Los Angeles, Calif. 90049.

in Local Business Spotlight, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps Invites Seniors to a Coffee and Canvas Event

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

Event planned for Thursday, November 10th The Culver Steps will host Coffee and Canvas, a special event for senior citizens,...
News

West LA Man Sentenced to 216 Months in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility  A West Los...

Photo: Citizen App
News

4 Workers Sickened, Including 1 in Critical Condition, After Carbon Dioxide Leak at LAX

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

One person in critical condition following Monday morning incident Four workers took ill, one critically, following an accidental release of...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development With 47 Apartments Planned for Palms

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...

Photo: eataly.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Westside Neighborhoods Experiencing Alarming Uptick in Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR