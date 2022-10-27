October 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)

By Dolores Quintana

The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the first West Coast location of the bar Dante, which is renowned for its Negronis, martinis and spritz beverages as reported by Eater Los Angeles

Linden Pride and Nathalie Hudson are the Australian owners of Dante, having purchased the first Caffe Dante, that was founded in 1915.  Pride was quoted by Eater about the move to Los Angeles, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of California were our top supporters outside of New York. An overwhelming amount of orders poured in for merchandise, gift cards, and bottled cocktails, and the community support we felt was remarkable. We’ve always been inspired by the California lifestyle and cuisine. We believe LA is one of the great culinary centers of the world.”

Under their leadership, Dante opened a new location in the West Village of NYC and has been awarded the number one and two spots on the World’s 50 Best Bars list and World’s Best Bar and Best American Restaurant Bar awards from the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. 

Eater Los Angeles reports that the new Beverly Hills Dante will serve its Negroni Bianco, a white version of the classic Italian stunner of beverage made with Brooklyn gin, Quinquina, Alessio Bianco, Carpano dry, lemon bitters, and verjus. Another beverage on the way to Beverly Hills is the Tanqueray flor de Sevilla made with dry Curaçao, orange wine, orange bitters, vanilla, and Prosecco. The menu will concentrate on Italian and Mediterranean dishes made with a wood-fired oven. According to Eater Los Angeles, the restaurant plans to serve roasted Santa Barbara black cod with salmoriglio sauce and zucchini, cedar-smoked California rainbow trout with a grapefruit, blood orange, avocado and an arugula salad.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Photo: eataly.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Westside Neighborhoods Experiencing Alarming Uptick in Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...

Left to right: Chuck Lorre, Gina Yashere, Liz Forer, Billy Gardell Folake Olowofoyeku at Power of Us Event. Photo: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
News, Upbeat Beat

Power of Us Event Honors Venice Family Clinic’s Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Supports Healthcare and Social Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital  Cedars-Sinai awarded...
News, Upbeat Beat

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $4.9 Million to Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders...
News, Upbeat Beat

96-Year-Old Pens Handwritten Note to LAFD Thanking Firefighters

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

By LAFD Spokesperson Amy Bastman On April 6, 2022, Eileen Porch experienced an incident that would cause her to call...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Man Wanted for Robbing 7-Eleven

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to October 10 robbery Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a local...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Education, News, Video

Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Planning Commission Green Lights Mar Vista, Westwood Infill Developments

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City...

Rendering: GA Engineering.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Replace Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat With 34 Apartments

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use...

Kevin de Leon. Photo: Official.
News

Despite Mounting Pressure Councilmembers Kevin de Leo and Cedillo Refuse to Resign

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district  By Dolors Quintana  Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR