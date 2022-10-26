Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor

A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor will get a $10 In-N-Out gift card.

The event benefits City of Hope and will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Center, located at 2450 Broadway.

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is appreciated, event organizers noted. To register visit https://idonateblood4hope.org/index.cfm?group=op&expand=6404&zc=90404.

“Our country continues to face a massive blood shortage,” event orgainzers said. “At City of Hope, more than 37,000 units of blood and platelets are used each year to successfully complete stem cell transplants, radiation, chemotherapy, and other essential treatments that help patients fight cancer — and win!”

Every donor will get a $10 In-N-Out gift card to show appreciation.

“We understand not everyone who wants to donate can, however, you can ask others to do so and continue to help save lives. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. 35 donors are needed to move forward, our personal goal is 50,” organizers added.