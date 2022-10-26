October 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor

A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor will get a $10 In-N-Out gift card. 

The event benefits City of Hope and will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Center, located at 2450 Broadway. 

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is appreciated, event organizers noted. To register visit https://idonateblood4hope.org/index.cfm?group=op&expand=6404&zc=90404.

“Our country continues to face a massive blood shortage,” event orgainzers said. “At City of Hope, more than 37,000 units of blood and platelets are used each year to successfully complete stem cell transplants, radiation, chemotherapy, and other essential treatments that help patients fight cancer — and win!” 

Every donor will get a $10 In-N-Out gift card to show appreciation. 

“We understand not everyone who wants to donate can, however, you can ask others to do so and continue to help save lives. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. 35 donors are needed to move forward, our personal goal is 50,” organizers added.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Left to right: Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Liz Forer, Russell Tyner & Denise Tyner at the Venice Family Clinic's Power of Us Event. Photo: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
News, Upbeat Beat

Power of Us Event Honors Venice Family Clinic’s Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Supports Healthcare and Social Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital  Cedars-Sinai awarded...
News, Upbeat Beat

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $4.9 Million to Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders...
News, Upbeat Beat

96-Year-Old Pens Handwritten Note to LAFD Thanking Firefighters

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

By LAFD Spokesperson Amy Bastman On April 6, 2022, Eileen Porch experienced an incident that would cause her to call...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Man Wanted for Robbing 7-Eleven

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to October 10 robbery Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a local...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Education, News, Video

Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Planning Commission Green Lights Mar Vista, Westwood Infill Developments

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Los Angeles City Planning Commission approves infill developments in Westwood and Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City...

Rendering: GA Engineering.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Replace Mar Vista Liquor Store and Laundromat With 34 Apartments

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Mixed-use development planned for 12701 Washington Place By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will be the site of a new mixed-use...

Kevin de Leon. Photo: Official.
News

Despite Mounting Pressure Councilmembers Kevin de Leo and Cedillo Refuse to Resign

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district  By Dolors Quintana  Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in PPP Loans

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron...

Photo: Citizen App
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Pursue Reckless Driver in Chase That Started in San Diego and Ended at LAX

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon pursuit ends in a standoff at airport A driver led police on a chase Thursday that started in...

Paul Anthony Davis. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Westside High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR